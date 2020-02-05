Former Illinois legislator pleads innocent in bribery case

Former Illinois state Rep. Luis Arroyo has pleaded not guilty of bribery charges in a federal court in Chicago. Arroyo resigned his seat Nov. 1, one week after he was accused of paying a bribe to a state senator in exchange for support of a gambling bill that would have benefited one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients. Arroyo’s appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court was brief and he quickly left the building without commenting to reporters. Arroyo entered his not guilty plea through his attorney Michael Gillespie and he waived indictment by a grand jury.
