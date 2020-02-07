Illinois collects hundreds of millions in back taxes, shattering expectations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Revenue is reporting an additional $60 million more in back taxes than they originally predicted.

The State says it received $237 million in back taxes, exceeding their expected total of $175 million.

During the IDR’s six week amnesty program, they waived any added fees or interest penalties. The program was available for residents who owed money from 2011 to 2018 (excluding property taxes).

State lawmakers say the money will be used to help fund the state’s $40 billion budget.

