Illinois lawmakers pushing to make permanent some voting changes from 2020 election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are pushing to make access to mail-in voting a permanent fixture of future elections.

If passed, a new bill would make ballot drop boxes permanent in the state.

Voters with disabilities could vote curbside and a ballot would be required to be sent, even if it doesn’t have proper postage.

Some of the changes proposed for the 2020 election would not carry over, including the State sending mail-in ballot applications to every voter.

Lawmakers said the result didn’t justify the cost, but the other additions won’t require as many resources.

Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Deerfield) said, “We saw, during the pandemic, how well received it was, how many people took advantage. About a third of the people who voted in Illinois in this last election in 2020. voted by mail.”

In addition, the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is pushing to give voting rights to inmates.