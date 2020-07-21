Illinois to invest more than $21 Billion in infrastructure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The state of Illinois is set to make a major infrastructure investment. Over the next six years, more than $21 Billion will go towards making road and bridge improvements.

It is funded by the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. In total, 3,300 miles of road and more than 8-million square feet of bridge deck will be replaced.

Gov. JB Pritzker says the projects will create thousands of jobs. In the first year, the Rockford region will see about $12 Million dollars. Projects include the interchange reconstruction at Harrison Avenue and I-39.

