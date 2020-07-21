Illinois to invest more than $21 Billion in infrastructure

Capitol Connection
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The state of Illinois is set to make a major infrastructure investment. Over the next six years, more than $21 Billion will go towards making road and bridge improvements.

It is funded by the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. In total, 3,300 miles of road and more than 8-million square feet of bridge deck will be replaced.

Gov. JB Pritzker says the projects will create thousands of jobs. In the first year, the Rockford region will see about $12 Million dollars. Projects include the interchange reconstruction at Harrison Avenue and I-39.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story