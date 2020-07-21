Illinois to invest more than $21 Billion in infrastructure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The state of Illinois is set to make a major infrastructure investment. Over the next six years, more than $21 Billion will go towards making road and bridge improvements.
It is funded by the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. In total, 3,300 miles of road and more than 8-million square feet of bridge deck will be replaced.
Gov. JB Pritzker says the projects will create thousands of jobs. In the first year, the Rockford region will see about $12 Million dollars. Projects include the interchange reconstruction at Harrison Avenue and I-39.
MORE HEADLINES:
- CityFirst to host biggest food drive yet on Thursday
- Freeport and Harlem school districts release back-to-school plans
- Another Norman takes over the men’s basketball program at Highland Community College
- Authorities follow vehicle from San Fernando Valley area into West L.A.
- Second stimulus check: Latest on individual payments, $600-a-week unemployment bonus
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!