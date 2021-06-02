Community Baby Shower 2021

We all can make a difference in the lives of others when we help.
Our smallest Stateline residents need your help. The need has never been greater, and we would appreciate your support in donating items to help the women and babies who are in need in our area.
Donating the items below can help so many in need get a good start in life.
Please donate to our Community Baby Shower on June 18th at Crusader Community Health at 1215 N. Alpine Road in Rockford.
Women and babies need the following NEW items:
Diapers – Newborn to 12 Months
Wipes
Baby Formula
Baby Bottles
Baby Shampoo
Diaper Rash Ointment
Blankets
Bibs
Onesies
Socks
Baby Outfits
Children’s Story Books
New & Gently Used Items:
Toys & Clothing
We are NOT able to accept the following items:
Car Seats
Cribs
Furniture
Stuffed Animals