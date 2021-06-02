Community Baby Shower 2021

We all can make a difference in the lives of others when we help.

Our smallest Stateline residents need your help. The need has never been greater, and we would appreciate your support in donating items to help the women and babies who are in need in our area.

Donating the items below can help so many in need get a good start in life.

Please donate to our Community Baby Shower on June 18th at Crusader Community Health at 1215 N. Alpine Road in Rockford.