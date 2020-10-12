Amanda Reed Memorial’s annual ‘Golf Play Day’ raises thousands for domestic abuse awareness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fundraiser has golfers hit the links while raising awareness for an issue deep within the community.

The Amanda Reed Memorial hosted its 10th annual ‘Golf Play Day’ to raise money for domestic abuse awareness. Reed was killed by her boyfriend in 2009.

Ever since her tragic death, the foundation has educated Stateline children about domestic violence to prevent the cycle from continuing.

“Domestic violence is the number one service call in the city of Rockford, number one at the top of the list, so we feel it’s very important to start with the younger kids now because domestic violence we feel is learned,” Mary Bartelson said.

The golf outing raised nearly $10,000.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

