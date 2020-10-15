Belvidere teacher creates music video parody to have fun with e-learning

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere teacher gives people insight on how virtual learning is going–through music and also having a bit of fun.

Adam Lee teachers Social Studies at Belvidere South Middle School. He created the music video called “E-Learning World.” It’s a parody of the song from Aladdin “A Whole New World.”

“I always try to tell my students that each generation goes through different forms of adversity. I think this is kind of our call to try to persevere and grow in that level of grit that will help us in the future,” Mr. Lee said.

The video currently has more 600 views on YouTube. Click here to watch the full video.

MORE HEADLINES: