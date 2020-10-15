BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere teacher gives people insight on how virtual learning is going–through music and also having a bit of fun.
Adam Lee teachers Social Studies at Belvidere South Middle School. He created the music video called “E-Learning World.” It’s a parody of the song from Aladdin “A Whole New World.”
“I always try to tell my students that each generation goes through different forms of adversity. I think this is kind of our call to try to persevere and grow in that level of grit that will help us in the future,” Mr. Lee said.
The video currently has more 600 views on YouTube. Click here to watch the full video.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Harlem Federation of Teachers write scathing letter on decision to keep in-person learning
- Belvidere teacher creates music video parody to have fun with e-learning
- Small stores fear more financial woes after Rockford announces changes to “Stroll on State”
- Retired Loves Park Police Sgt. Lori DePauw passes away
- Freeze Watch issued for Thursday night