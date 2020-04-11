Celebrate your best friend on National Pet Day!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Give Fido some extra cuddles! Saturday is National Pet Day!

For some of us, ‘every’ day is National Pet Day at our house! But National Pet Day is actually about helping animals who may not have a home as loving as yours.

So volunteer at a shelter, donate supplies to a rescue organization, or just make sure others are doing the right things for their animals.

Whether your best friend is a retriever, a goldfish, or a tarantula, celebrate that bond and do your part to help make sure companion animals are living their best lives.

