Congrats! A surprise baby shower parade for one of our own

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eyewitness News celebrated some good news from one of our own members of the team. Mary Anderson and her husband are expecting their first baby and her friends and colleagues in the sales department threw her a special surprise parade.

“it was very surprising and exciting too because I wasn’t expecting it. It’s all just been very sad lately because of everything going on so it’s a great surprise and really felt loved from all of them,” Anderson explained.

After the parade, the parents-to-be opened gifts that were mailed to them by their friends and family, secretly stashed by Mary’s husband.

