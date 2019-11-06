Skip to content
Education Matters
Former State Representative still making impact in retirement
Video
Local judge visits Rockford school to “Page it Forward”
Video
Poplar Grove airport awards aviation scholarships to future pilots
Video
Rockford students learn from job shadow program
Video
OrthoIllinois gives students a chance to learn about careers in sports medicine
Video
More Education Matters Headlines
Former Rockford scholarship recipient encourages others to follow in her footsteps
Video
Local scholarship helps Rockford school grads pay for higher education
Video
Illinois law requires LGBTQ history to be taught in schools this Fall
Video
Roscoe Middle School project brings awareness to male breast cancer
Video
Rockford scholarship fair pairs students with money for college
Video
Rockford school celebrates the final piece of a major expansion project
Video
East High graduate awarded NIU’s Lincoln Laureate award
Video
Choir director unearths Rockford’s official song, written in 1900’s
Video
Assigned seating is a thing of the past for one local classroom
Video
Rockford University begins expanding some of its facilities
Video
