Former Rockford scholarship recipient encourages others to follow in her footsteps

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Paying for college can pose quite a challenge for most students, but Judson University and the YMCA are offering a two year, fully funded scholarship.

When Kamrin Muhammad graduated from Harlem High School in 2003, she had big plans to continue her education.

But then, life happened.

“As an adult, you go through life and things don’t go as planned,” she said. “I became a mother and took some time off. And, in the back of my mind, I’m like, ‘Okay. I know that I’m going to come back to this, eventually.'”

That opportunity came in 2018, when she applied for an won a two-year scholarship to Judson University.

Kamrin is currently seeking a degree in Human Services with a plan to pursue social work, something she’s already familiar with, working as the recreation coordinator at Washington Park Community Center.

She’s also a volunteer mentor for KFACT, a group that helps teen girls.

“If you don’t see many images around you, of people going off to college or going to pursue their dreams or being successful, you don’t think you can do it,” she said. “But, if you just take that first step and you actually reach out to different networks around you, and your resources, you never know how far that will take you.”

Stepping out of her comfort zone is what pushed Kamrin to apply for the Judson scholarship.

Now, she says she’s well on her way to achieving her dreams. She encourages other students not to give up.

“It’s never too late. That’s the glory of education. It’s always going to be there,” she said.

The 2020 scholarship will allow enrollment in the fall semester. The deadline to submit an application is February 1st, 2020.

You can find more information here.

