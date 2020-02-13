Local judge visits Rockford school to “Page it Forward”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local county judge is promoting the importance for kids to keep reading.

The program called “Page It Forward” sends judges to read to students at schools across the state.

On Wednesday, the 17th Circut Winnebango County Judge Gwyn Gulley volunteered as guest reader at Constance Lane Elementary. In honor of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, Judge Gulley read “Abe Lincoln’s Hat.”

She stressed how reading should be about engaging the children’s imagination. “I hope that they see that stories can be fun and interesting. And that reading does not have to be boring or difficult. And that they would be encouraged to read.” Judge Gwyn Gulley, said.

The program is sponsored by the Illinois Judge’s Association

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

