Edwards Apple Orchard to sell famous apple cider donuts this Friday, will donate some proceeds to Miss Carly’s

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard announced that they will begin to sell donuts via drive-thru on Friday at their Winnebago location. They will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The owners say they hope it will bring a glimmer of hope and a smile during these trying times.

The donuts will cost $10 per dozen. The Orchard is accepting cash only. Part of the proceceeds will be donated to Rockford’s community center Miss Carly’s.

