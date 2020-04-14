Edwards Apple Orchard to sell famous apple cider donuts this Friday, will donate some proceeds to Miss Carly’s

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard announced that they will begin to sell donuts via drive-thru on Friday at their Winnebago location. They will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The owners say they hope it will bring a glimmer of hope and a smile during these trying times.
The donuts will cost $10 per dozen. The Orchard is accepting cash only. Part of the proceceeds will be donated to Rockford’s community center Miss Carly’s.
