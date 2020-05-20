Familiar characters pass out meals with Belvidere YMCA

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, some familiar faces helped Belvidere families put food on the table. The Belividere Family YMCA spiced up its daily food distribution.

The Y, General Mills, City of Belvidere Police Department, and Chamber of Commerce have given out 200 meals a day for the last month. Today, volunteers had a few extra hands (and hooves and wings!).

Characters like Buzz Bee, a Giant Moose, and even The Grinch helped pass out tasty treats. Jen Jacky, the CEO of Belvidere YMCA, admitted it brought some extra smiles all day long.

“Everybody’s had a big smile on their face, giggling, chuckling about seeing the characters. It’s just a fun twist to the situation that can sometimes be difficult,” Jacky said.

The YMCA says plan to add another fun twist to the meal distribution sometime in the future. Your favorite crime-fighting superhero or princess could join the team soon!

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

