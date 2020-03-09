Golf courses open across Stateline

(WTVO) — Local golfers were able to hit the fairway for the first time in months on a windy yet sunshine-filled Sunday.

Athletes at Bryon’s Prarie View and Oregon’s Silver Ridge golf courses were able to tee off to get ready for the season.

“Normally I golf two to three times a week, hopefully, this year I can get out the same. If not I’ll get out as much as I can. I’ve been swinging the club indoors for the last couple weeks. Now we’re out here playing golf so hopefully, it stays warm,” explained Jonathan Melton.

Golfers had to use carts to allow some holes on the courses to dry out from the long winter.

