Life-long Rockfordian joins priesthood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lifelong Rockford resident took a big step in his religious journey on Saturday.

Father Jack Reichardt took the sacred rite of ordination at the Cathedral of St. Peter.

The 26-year-old attended Holy Family School and Boylan Central before studying theology in Rome while attending seminary. The Rite of Ordination is a Catholic tradition that transitions men into preisthood.

The ceremony has been practiced since the 1st century.

