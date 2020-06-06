ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lifelong Rockford resident took a big step in his religious journey on Saturday.
Father Jack Reichardt took the sacred rite of ordination at the Cathedral of St. Peter.
The 26-year-old attended Holy Family School and Boylan Central before studying theology in Rome while attending seminary. The Rite of Ordination is a Catholic tradition that transitions men into preisthood.
The ceremony has been practiced since the 1st century.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Inmate cuts off part of his finger, mails it to newspaper to protest Indiana jail conditions
- Faith leaders unite in Beloit to pray for racial equality
- Life-long Rockfordian joins priesthood
- DeKalb crash sends three adults, three children to hospital
- 66-year-old man dies after motorcycle accident in Byron
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!