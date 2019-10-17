Skip to content
Made in the Stateline
Rockford trade expo opens doors for local students
Video
Loves Park water purification business acquiring Roscoe firm
Video
Rockford manufacturing industry leaders take stock of Prizker’s ‘State of the State’ address
Video
Rockford group provides career pathways for women in manufacturing
Video
Rockford’s Collins Aerospace signs $320 million deal with NASA for moon missions
Video
More Made in the Stateline Headlines
Machesney Park company celebrates success by taking employees to Cancun
Video
Making boxes a family affair for Machesney Park packaging business
Video
Rockford machine shop makes 3D printed ‘Baby Yoda’
Video
Loves Park company is in the business of helping you move
Video
Stateline manufacturing leaders offer potential employees skills needed to succeed
Video
South Beloit concrete company credits its workers for 75 years of business
Video
Local plumbers union offers look into apprenticeship program at open house
Video
Rockford company building giant telescope, as tall as the Space Shuttle
Video
Caledonia’s Quantum Design relocates into larger facility off I-90
Video
Machesney Park manufacturer commits to $17 million expansion
Video
Trending Stories
Rockford woman charged with sexual abuse of 2 children
Video
DCFS investigating after Illinois 4-year-old was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest
Rockford man faces numerous weapon charges after six hour standoff
Video
Three charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
Rockford PD releases sketch of serial rape suspect, stress self-defense
Video
Vote passes, new Rockford library coming soon
Video
Rockford police release video of suspect in November strong armed robbery
Video
Rockford neighborhood targeted by serial rapist adding more security
Video