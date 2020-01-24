Rockford group provides career pathways for women in manufacturing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are a lot of myths in the manufacturing industry, mostly that it’s low-tech, dirty, and populated mostly by men.

One of the missions of an organization called Women of Today’s Manufacturing is dedicated to dispelling some of those myths.

Jaclyn Kolodziej was recently named the group’s president.

She has some goals in mind, including recruiting more members.

The organization isn’t just limited to businesses joining; employees can, too.

Kolodziej hopes to raise awareness of women in manufacturing, and the group creates career pathways for women in the industry.

WOTM has a careers pathways committee that works with local companies.

The group also offers educational opportunities to members and provides scholarships to student studying engineering and manufacturing.

Traditional students aren’t the only focus.

“We engage with people who are…deciding to shift in their career and pivot a little bit, so trying to develop those more technical-related skill sets, so that they can work in new positions and roles within the manufacturing sector,” she said.

Women of Today’s Manufacturing’s annual dinner takes place on February 27th at Franchesco’s Ristorante, 7128 Spring Creek Road.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

