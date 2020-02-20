Rockford manufacturing industry facing shortage of qualified workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford manufacturing companies went shopping for employees on Thursday, by hosting a job fair at Rock Valley College’s Stenstrom Center, at 4151 Samuelson Road.

The event is part of the college’s Workforce Equity Initiative, which helps students cover the cost of programs that teach skills needed to work in local industries, like CNC operation, cold forming, welding, and truck driving.

About a dozen businesses attended the job fair, with representatives on-hand to speak with students who have already gone through the program.

As trade workers are retiring, businesses say there aren’t enough skilled workers available to replace them.

