MercyHealth giving out special onesies to newborns over Mother’s Day Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mother’s Day Weekend is quite the time to become a mother. One local hospital, Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside, is prepared for the special weekend. They are distributing custom “onesies” for newborns.
The hospital made the special announcement on Facebook, wishing all mothers a great weekend.
According to the Insure.com 2019 Mother’s Day Index, the various tasks moms perform at home would be worth $71,297 (up from $68,875 in 2018) a year in the professional world.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Louisiana Police Officer accused of raping woman he pulled over during traffic stop
- Local stores help residents celebrate a socially-distant Mother’s Day
- Rockford residents protest Governor’s stay-at-home order
- United Airlines to cut more than 3,400 management, administrative positions
- Crews contain devastating Beloit apartment fire to one unit, police officers and resident sent to hospital
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!