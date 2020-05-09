MercyHealth giving out special onesies to newborns over Mother’s Day Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mother’s Day Weekend is quite the time to become a mother. One local hospital, Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside, is prepared for the special weekend. They are distributing custom “onesies” for newborns.

The hospital made the special announcement on Facebook, wishing all mothers a great weekend.

According to the Insure.com 2019 Mother’s Day Index, the various tasks moms perform at home would be worth $71,297 (up from $68,875 in 2018) a year in the professional world.

