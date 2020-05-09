MercyHealth giving out special onesies to newborns over Mother’s Day Weekend

Community
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mother’s Day Weekend is quite the time to become a mother. One local hospital, Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside, is prepared for the special weekend. They are distributing custom “onesies” for newborns.

The hospital made the special announcement on Facebook, wishing all mothers a great weekend.

According to the Insure.com 2019 Mother’s Day Index, the various tasks moms perform at home would be worth $71,297 (up from $68,875 in 2018) a year in the professional world.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story