Cherry Valley voters pass sales tax extension

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) – The village’s sales tax gets new life.

As a result, the village’s tax levy will remain at 8.25%. It was first approved by residents in 2010. But, was set to expire in 2021.

The money will go towards municipal operations and capital improvement projects. Village President Jim Claeyssen called the tax crucial.

“Most of these taxes are paid by other people,” said Claeyssen. “People that come here to shop at the mall district, that travel through the village. They’re not all paid by the citizens of Cherry Valley.”