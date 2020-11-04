Cabello wins re-election as 68th District representative

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Incumbent Rep. John Cabello (R) defeated challenger Dave Vella (D) in the contest for 68th District representative.

Cabello tallied 25,153 votes, coming in at 51 percent as Vella scored two percent under that with 24,341 votes.

Since 2012, the 68th District seat has been held by Cabello, a Harlem High School graduate and Rockford detective. As the region and the state continue to see spikes in the virus, Cabello argued more must be done to rescue small businesses struggling to stay open.

“The governor took our prisoners and put them in some of the finest hotels in Chicago. Well, maybe we should have done that to our elderly. Where we separated them a little further instead of keeping them in these Petri dishes that they live in now. We might not have had this big problem. When you have the kind of recovery rate of what we have here, it doesn’t make sense that the cure is worse than the virus,” Cabello said.

Cabello also wants to ease the burden of property taxes for the 68th District.

“That’s the reason people are fleeing Rockford. The second thing we need to do is we need to assist our schools and start a new early childhood education program. If we start educating all children the way they should be educated and spend the money how we should be spending it, I think that will help immensely.”

