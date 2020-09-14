Former Citi Trends to open as polling place

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a new place for Winnebago County voters to cast their ballot early. It’s located in the old ‘Citi Trends’ in Meadow Mart Shopping Center on N. 2nd and Windsor.

It will be open weekdays starting Monday, October 16th from 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Winnebago County Clerk says this will help relieve congestion at polling locations on Election Day. You can also vote early at the Winnebago County Administration building at 404 Elm Street.

