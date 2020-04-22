Ogle County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, county now at 73 total cases

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials with the Ogle County Health Department announced 12 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.

The total of confirmed cases in the county is now at 73 and the death toll is still at one.

