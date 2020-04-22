Ogle County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, county now at 73 total cases

Elections Local
Posted: / Updated:

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials with the Ogle County Health Department announced 12 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.

The total of confirmed cases in the county is now at 73 and the death toll is still at one.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story