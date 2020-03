ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) – A sales tax increase won’t be coming to the village.

Roscoe residents voted against increase the sales tax by one percent. That means village leaders, who projected the tax would generate more than $1 million per year, will have to find another way to fund a five year infrastructure improvement plan.

Village President Mark Szula hoped putting a sunset clause in the proposal would’ve convinced voters to support the measure. The tax hike would’ve ended in April 2025.