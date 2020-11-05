Recounting postponed until further notice in Ogle County

This photo shows voting stickers on election day Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, at a poling place in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Clerk’s office says they’re postponing a re-tabulation of votes for the 90th Representative District “until a later date.”

Clerk Laura Cook released an updated statement about the issue early Thursday morning, past 6 a.m.

The recounting process was originally scheduled to take place today. It isn’t clear why it needs to be postponed.

The county’s clerk office first reported a delay in tabulating votes on election day, after officials discovered that electronic tabulators did not read the ballots correctly.

