Recounting postponed until further notice in Ogle County

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Clerk’s office says they’re postponing a re-tabulation of votes for the 90th Representative District “until a later date.”
Clerk Laura Cook released an updated statement about the issue early Thursday morning, past 6 a.m.
The recounting process was originally scheduled to take place today. It isn’t clear why it needs to be postponed.
The county’s clerk office first reported a delay in tabulating votes on election day, after officials discovered that electronic tabulators did not read the ballots correctly.
