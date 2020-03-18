Sales tax extension passes in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) – Voters make a big decision on a big revenue generator for the village.

Residents voted to extend a one percent sales tax during the Primary Election. It will last through June 2030.

Village leaders said the money will primarily be used to improve roads. The tax currently generates roughly $3 million per year. Machesney Park Road Referendum Chairman Mark Sorrentino told Eyewitness News a lot of that money isn’t even paid for by residents.

“Of that $3 million, approximately one half is paid from people that do not live in Machesney, but shop at our stores,” said Sorrentino.

Sorrentino said the village plans to work on two main roads: Harlem and Alpine.

The sales tax does not apply on transactions involving food, medicine, and titled property.