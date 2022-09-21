This is your chance to play an important part in the 2022 race for Governor of Illinois!

Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet for two televised debates hosted and produced by Nexstar Media Group and our partners at AARP and Illinois State University.

The debates will take place on October 6, on the ISU campus in Normal and then again on October 18, at the WGN-TV studios in Chicago.

Both debates will be broadcast on Nexstar stations throughout Illinois, including WQRF-TV.

In addition to taking questions from the panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from Illinois voters. We would like to hear about the issues important to you.

If you could pose a question to the candidates for governor, what would you ask? Fill in the form below, and your question could be featured during the live debate broadcast on Oct 6.