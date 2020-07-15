2021 Tournament of Roses Parade canceled

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 02: The Shriner’s Hospitals float participates in the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade Presented by Honda on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — The 132nd Tournament of Roses Parade, which was scheduled to take place on January 1st, 2021, has been canceled due to the coroanvirus pandemic.

This will be the first time in 75 years that the parade has been canceled. It was last canceled during World War II.

According to the Los Angeles Times, parade officials say they are looking into new a way to celebrate the new year.

“Like most people, having never lived through a pandemic before … our thoughts were that the parade was 10 months away and we would be fine,” Tournament of Roses Chief Executive David Eads said. “But as the months went on and the virus continued ravaging the state, “the reality of the pandemic set in.”

Eads said floats are months behind in being prepared because of the stay-at-home orders. Volunteers, typically seniors, usually begin construction of the floats in March.

The Rose Bowl football game is still planned to be held.

