20th Century Fox no more: Disney re-brands iconic Hollywood studio

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — After buying the company last year, Disney has decided to drop the “Fox” from 20th Century Fox, and will re-name the iconic movie studio.

According to Variety, the studio will become 20th Century Studios, and its independent film label, Fox Searchlight Pictures, will become Searchlight Pictures.

Variety says no decisions have been made about renaming 20th Century Fox Television as of yet.

The upcoming adaptation of Jack London’s “Call of the Wild”, starring Harrison Ford, will be the first film to be released under the 20th Century Studios banner.

Disney acquired 20th Century Fox for $71.3 billion last March, in a deal which did not include the Fox broadcast network or Fox News.

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. bought the studio in the mid-1980’s, during which time he created the Fox TV network, Fox News and Fox Sports.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

