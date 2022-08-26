(WTVO) — Peter Billingsly will return as Ralphie in a new sequel to the classic “A Christmas Story,” set to be released this November.

According to Deadline, “A Christmas Story Christmas” will debut on HBO Max on November 17th, and will see Ralphie as an adult, now dealing with new challenges as a dad.

Vince Vaughn will join original film actors Scott Schwartz, R.D. Robb, and Ian Petrella, who are returning for the sequel.

And, Zack Ward is returning as Officer Scut Farkas.

“A Christmas Story” has become an annual holiday classic, following a youngster in 1940’s Indiana in pursuit of a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Air Rifle with a compass in the stock.

The original film flopped when it was released in 1983 but has since become a pop-culture phenomenon, with quotable lines (“You’ll shoot your eye out”), beloved character, and beloved leg lamps.

Did you know: this is not the first “A Christmas Story” sequel? “A Christmas Story 2” was released direct to video in 2012.