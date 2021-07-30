Actor Bob Odenkirk tweets he’s OK after ‘small heart attack’ on set

(WGN) — Bob Odenkirk is recovering after collapsing on set and suffering a small heart attack on Wednesday, the ‘Better Call Saul’ actor confirmed.
Odenkirk is a native of the Chicago area, growing up in Naperville where he still has family. Lori Odenkirk, the actor’s sister, told WGN Bob’s condition has been improving.
“It’s comforting to see all the outpouring of love and concern for Bob. It has been something to behold and just further proves how much he truly is adored by so many. I know he sincerely treasures this support. He has a positive spirit and I know this will help him continue to progress,” Lori Odenkirk said.
Bob Odenkirk is a two-time Emmy Award winner for his writing on ‘The Ben Stiller Show’ and ‘Saturday Night Live.’ He was on set filming the sixth and final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ in Albuquerque when he suddenly collapsed.