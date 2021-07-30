Actor Bob Odenkirk tweets he’s OK after ‘small heart attack’ on set

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC’s “Better Call Saul” panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

(WGN) — Bob Odenkirk is recovering after collapsing on set and suffering a small heart attack on Wednesday, the ‘Better Call Saul’ actor confirmed.

Hi. It's Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

Odenkirk is a native of the Chicago area, growing up in Naperville where he still has family. Lori Odenkirk, the actor’s sister, told WGN Bob’s condition has been improving.

“It’s comforting to see all the outpouring of love and concern for Bob. It has been something to behold and just further proves how much he truly is adored by so many. I know he sincerely treasures this support. He has a positive spirit and I know this will help him continue to progress,” Lori Odenkirk said.

Bob Odenkirk is a two-time Emmy Award winner for his writing on ‘The Ben Stiller Show’ and ‘Saturday Night Live.’ He was on set filming the sixth and final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ in Albuquerque when he suddenly collapsed.