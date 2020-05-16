Actor Fred Willard dies at age 86

(WCHM) — Actor Fred Willard known for his roles in “Modern Family” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” has died at age 86.
According to NBC News, Willard’s daughter Hope tweeted about the actor’s death Saturday.
Willard had recently finished filming the Netflix series “Space Force,” where he played actor Steve Carell’s father. He also completed the run for his Emmy-nominated recurring role on “Modern Family.”
