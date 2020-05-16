Actor Fred Willard dies at age 86

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Actor and IMF Honorary member Fred Willard performs onstage at the International Myeloma Foundation’s 6th Annual Comedy Celebration hosted by Ray Romano benefiting The Peter Boyle Research Fund at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on October 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for IMF)

(WCHM) — Actor Fred Willard known for his roles in “Modern Family” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” has died at age 86.

According to NBC News, Willard’s daughter Hope tweeted about the actor’s death Saturday.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much!

We will miss him forever. — Hope Willard (@Mulbytime7) May 16, 2020

Willard had recently finished filming the Netflix series “Space Force,” where he played actor Steve Carell’s father. He also completed the run for his Emmy-nominated recurring role on “Modern Family.”

