(WTVO) — Ray Liotta, star of “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams” has died, according to Deadline. He was 67 years old.

Deadline also reported that the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie titled “Dangerous Waters.”

Liotta was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic, “Goodfellas,” in 1990. He also played Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” and was recently in The Soprano’s prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”

He was recently the spokesman for the smoking cessation medicine Chantix.

He is survived by his daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to Jacy Nittolo, who was with him on location in the Dominican Republic, according to TMZ.

