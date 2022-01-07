Actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Actor Sidney Poitier arrives on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2nd, 2014 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — According to the Bahamas’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, legendary actor Sidney Poitier died Friday at the age of 94.

Eyewitness News Bahamas reported his death.

Poitier became the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1963 for his performance in Lilies of the Field, and received acclaim for his roles in In the Heat of the Night, The Defiant Ones, A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and Blackboard Jungle.

Poitier also won an Honorary Academy Award in 2002 for his “remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human being.”

In addition to starring in movies and on Broadway, Poitier was also the Bahamian ambassador to Japan from 1997-2007.