Adam Sandler, ‘Shooter McGavin’ show off their golf game on 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore release

(WVO) — 25 years later and they’ve still got it!
Adam Sandler featured his memorable unconventional golf swing in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, calling out his fictional rival.
Actor Christopher McDonald responded in character with a video of him putting off from his living room.
Good to know our childhood lives on!
Happy Gilmore was released in theaters on February 16th, 1996. Director Dennis Dugan would go on to produce several more films with Sandler including Big Daddy, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, and Grown Ups.