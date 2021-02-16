Adam Sandler, ‘Shooter McGavin’ show off their golf game on 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore release

HOLLYWOOD – MAY 28: Actor Adam Sandler speaks to a fan during the “You Don’t Mess With The Zohan” film premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on May 28, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) /// LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 29: Acytor Christopher McDonald arrives at the premiere Of “Cat Run” at the ArcLight Cinemas on March 29, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(WVO) — 25 years later and they’ve still got it!

Adam Sandler featured his memorable unconventional golf swing in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, calling out his fictional rival.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

Actor Christopher McDonald responded in character with a video of him putting off from his living room.

Good to know our childhood lives on!

Happy Gilmore was released in theaters on February 16th, 1996. Director Dennis Dugan would go on to produce several more films with Sandler including Big Daddy, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, and Grown Ups.