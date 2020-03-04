Alex Trebek taking ‘1 day at a time’ 1 year after cancer diagnosis

(WANE) — Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek provided an update on his health in a YouTube video posted Wednesday.

It has been one year since Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said in his “one-year update” that he’d beaten the one-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients of 18 percent, but added there had been “a lot of not-so-good days.”

The 79-year-old said he brushed aside the struggle, though, for his wife, the fans who stood by him, and God.

