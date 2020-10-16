Angela Lansbury celebrates 95th birthday

(AP) – Veteran actress Angela Lansbury celebrates her 95th birthday on Friday Oct. 16.

The British star, best known for her role as mystery writer-turned-sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the American television series “Murder, She Wrote” (1984-96), was born in London in 1925 and moved to the U.S. in 1940.

Four years later, at 19 years old, Lansbury received an Oscar nomination for her debut film, “Gaslight.”

Since then, the actress has performed countless roles across film, TV and theater.

In 2014, Lansbury took to the West End stage in London, reprising her 2009 Tony-winning Broadway role as Madame Arcati in “Blithe Spirit.”

More recently, in 2019 Landsbury had a small role as the Balloon Lady in Disney’s musical sequel “Mary Poppins Returns” starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lansbury has a history with Disney, having starred in “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” and as Mrs Potts in “Beauty and the Beast.”

