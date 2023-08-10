NEW YORK (AP) — With apologies to Nathaniel Hawthorne and admirers of “The Scarlet Letter,” Dav Pilkey has a shameless name for the next installment of his multi-million selling “Dog Man” children’s books series about a canine superhero: “Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder,” to be published March 19.

Woof.

“Dog Man started out as a character I created when I was in second grade, but the series has evolved into a love letter to my parents,” Pilkey said in a statement released Thursday by Scholastic. “Looking back as a kid growing up with dyslexia and ADHD, my parents, who were my best advocates, let me choose whatever books I wanted to read — with no judgment. Their support and love was life-changing and helped me to become the reader, author, and illustrator that I am today.”

Previous “Dog Man” titles, or pet names, include “Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties,” “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” and “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls.” Pilkey’s series has been adapted into a stage musical and a film version is planned.

Meanwhile, the “Dog Man” spinoff “Cat Kid Comic Club” goes on, with “Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers” scheduled for November.