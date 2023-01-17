NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction by Elizabeth Acevedo, Nancy Horan and Abraham Verghese, and a new biography of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are among dozens of upcoming works excerpted in a free e-book compilation.

“Buzz Books 2023: Spring/Summer” was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. It includes passages from Acevedo’s debut novel for adults, ”Family Lore”; Horan’s “The House of Lincoln,” the latest historical novel from the author of the bestselling “Loving Frank”; and Verghese’s “The Covenant of Water,” his first novel since his million seller from 2009, “Cutting for Stone.”

“Buzz Books” also features Jonathan Eig’s biography “King: A Life,” Héctor Tobar’s memoir “Our Migrant Souls,” and Ned Blackhawk’s “The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History.”