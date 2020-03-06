Austin cancels SXSW festival over coronavirus fears

AUSTIN, Texas (WTVO) — For the first time in 34 years, the City of Austin has canceled this year’s South by Southwest festival over fears of spreading COVID-19.

On Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with other city and county leaders announced that the 2020 South by Southwest festival would be canceled amid nationwide and local concerns over COVID-19, the virus caused by the Wuhan coronavirus.

In a press conference at Austin City Hall, announced that the world-famous SXSW, which was set to begin March 13, would be canceled as Adler has declared a local emergency.

In recent weeks, concerns over the festival’s influx of attendees from all over the world have been the focus of much discussion and concern.

ABC News reports 15 people have died of the virus in Washington State and California so far.

In a message posted to Twitter, SXSW organizers said “We are devastated to share this news with you. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that ‘there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.’ However, the situation evolved rapidly, and we will honor and respect the City of Austin’s decision. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites.”

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

Over the past week, several big-name companies have pulled out of the festival, including Apple, WarnerMedia, Twitter, Facebook and Intel.

As of Friday, nearly 56,000 people signed a change.org petition to cancel the festival.

South by Southwest is an annual music, film and interactive media festival which began in 1987.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Austin or Travis County. Approximately 227,000 people attend SXSW every year.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

