Backstreet Boys coming to Chicago for 2nd DNA North American tour

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Backstreet is coming back to Chicago!

After selling out its 2019 North American shows, the group announced the second North American leg of their DNA Tour on Monday. DNA, released in 2019, is the boy band’s 10th studio album.

The boys will start the tour July 10 in New York before heading to Tinley Park’s Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on Saturday, August 1st.

Tickets for the show go on sale Valentine’s Day at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

You can expect to hear new songs from DNA such as “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “No Place,” in addition to all the hits — including “I Want It That Way,” “Larger Than Life” and “Everybody.”

