KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A domestic battery charge against a 23-year-old Florida rapper who goes by the name Rod Wave has has been dropped, according to court documents.

Prosecutors filed a notice Thursday in Osceola County court that the case against Rodarius Green was not suitable for prosecution.

Green, whose song “Heart on Ice” broke into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, was arrested earlier this month following a traffic stop in St. Petersburg on a warrant out of Osceola County, officials said.

According to an arrested warrant, Green’s ex-girlfriend accused him of entering her central Florida home and choking her last month while their two children were in another room of the house. The former couple had dated for about four years, and the girlfriend told investigators that Green accused her of seeing other men while they were broken up.

Green grew up in St. Petersburg and began working on his music career while at Lakewood High School, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He broke into the industry with a startup label, Alamo Records, in 2018.

Green gave away $25,000 in gas to drivers at a St. Petersburg gas station on April 9, WTSP reported.