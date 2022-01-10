Betty White death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier

Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — According to her death certificate, Betty White died from complications of a stroke she suffered nearly a week prior.

TMZ is reporting White’s cause of death is listed as a cerebrovascular incident, a loss of blood flow to the brain which resulted in tissue damage.

White’s agent, Jeff Witjas, told ABC News that he was not aware of the stroke, but had not seen the death certificate.

“If it was a debilitating stroke, I would have known about it,” he said, maintaining that White was “talking and coherent” in the days preceding her death, and she died peacefully, in her sleep.

White was 99 years old, just weeks away from turning 100 on January 17th.

She was possibly most known for her role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls”, but has over 100 acting credits to her name.