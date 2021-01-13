Betty White shares how she plans to celebrate her 99th birthday on Sunday

Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Comedic actress Betty White is getting ready for another trip around the sun as she turns 99 years old.

According to Entertainment Tonight, she plans to celebrate her birthday on Sunday at home in quarantine.

“You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway,” White said in an interview. “What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

White starred on The Pet Set in the 1970s, which was produced by her late husband. The series will be released on DVD and streaming platforms on Feb. 23 for its 50th anniversary, ET reports.

“The Pet Set is one of my favorite shows,” White said in a recent news release. “I’m thrilled it’s going to be seen again after all these years.”

MORE HEADLINES: