Bill Murray gets stuck on ‘Groundhog Day’ again in Super Bowl spot, filmed in Woodstock

(WTVO) — Bill Murray finds himself repeating “Groundhog Day” once more in a new Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, partially filmed last weekend in Woodstock.

Woodstock substituted for Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania in the 1993 comedy classic.

In the new spot, Murray’s weatherman Phil Connors awakens in the B&B with Sonny and Cher on the radio, runs into Ned Ryerson (Stephen Tobolowsky), kidnaps the groundhog from the mayor (Brian Doyle-Murray), and runs off in a new Jeep Rubicon.

The spot will run during this year’s Super Bowl LIV.

