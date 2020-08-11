Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell announce they’re having a baby

(WTVO) — Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell announced on Twitter that they are expecting a new addition to their family next year.

The couple said Irwin is in her first trimester and “we couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

Irwin is the daughter of wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, who died in 2006. She appeared on her dad’s show, “The Crocodile Hunter.”

Powell competed as a professional wakeboarder, but now works at the Australia Zoo along with Irwin.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

