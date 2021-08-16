Bob Dylan faces lawsuit for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965

US legend Bob Dylan performs on stage during the 21st edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival on July 22, 2012 in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages)

(WTVO) — Bob Dylan has been sued by a woman who alleges that the legendary musician gave her drugs and alcohol and sexually abused her when she was 12.

According to Page Six, the suit was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court by the plaintiff, identified only as “J.C.” a now 65-year-old resident of Greenwich, Conn.

“Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff,” according to the filing, “as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse” her.

The suit alleges Dylan used his connection with the victim to “lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

The lawsuit alleges that the abuse occurred multiple times at the famed Chelsea Hotel in 1965, and contains allegations of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress.

The plaintiff says she has had to seek medical treatment for long-lasting emotional effects, according to the court documents.

Dylan, who’s birth name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, is now 81-years-old.

The suit was filed in New York the day before the state’s window closed for victims of childhood abuse to file lawsuits against their attackers.