‘Bosom Buddies’ actor Peter Scolari dead at 66

Peter Scolari attends the 44th International Emmy Awards on November 21, 2016 in New York City. / AFP / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Peter Scolari, the actor who starred alongside Tom Hanks in the TV sitcom “Bosom Buddies,” died Friday morning of cancer.

According to Variety, Scolari had suffered a two-year battle with the disease.

The actor, who was nominated three times for best supporting actor Emmys for “Newhart” and won an Emmy playing Lena Dunham’s father on “Girls,” was working until recently, appearing on the second season of “Evil.”

The show “Bosom Buddies” ran for two seasons on ABC and starred Hanks and Scolari as New York advertising workers who dressed in drag to move into a woman-only hotel, in order to flirt with the residents.