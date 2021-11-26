Broadway musical composer Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

FILE – This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being awarded the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony at the Guildhall in London. Broadway stars will pay a 90th birthday tribute to Sondheim on the free virtual concert “Take Me To The World,” set to air live on April 26. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

(WTVO) — Stephen Sondheim, known for his music and lyrics for Broadway musicals, died Friday at the age of 91, according to The New York Times.

According to his lawyer, Sondheim’s death was sudden, as he reportedly has celebrated Thanksgiving with his family the day before.

Sondheim wrote the lyrics to “West Side Story” in the 1950’s, and words and music for the 1962 comedy “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

He wrote “Sweeny Todd” in 1979 and “Into the Woods” in 1987, among over a dozen Broadway shows, and won five Tony Awards for best musical, and six for best original score.